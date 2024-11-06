If you told everyone 10 years ago that AI could help solve relationship issues, they would probably think you are crazy.

But recently, a Malaysian woman firmly backed this idea in a recent X post she made. The post has since stirred up a debate among netizens if relationship issues should be shared online or kept private.

Going by the username @fatiniqaaa, she shared her strong belief that social media is not a place one should talk about their family problems.

She said: “I suggest that if you want to vent or ask for advice, instead of looking for someone else, just download ChatGPT. You’re welcome.”

Many netizens echoed the same sentiment, with one jesting about how AI will serve as professional advisors for relationships one day.

"Nowadays, many people find it easier to open up on social media than to their parents or relatives because the public doesn’t know their identity. It’s easier to express feelings on social media, especially on sensitive issues,” wrote X user @Malacire.

“Eventually, there will be paid AI platforms acting as 'Dr' psychologists for subscription."

To see how sound a ChatGPT advice would be, TNP fed three marital problems posted online through the chatbot.

PROBLEM #1 - Money

Question:

How to address the issue of money in a relationship?

ChatGPT:

Start by having an open discussion about your financial situations, including income, debts, expenses and savings. Create a budget together that reflects both partners' priorities and lifestyle goals. Establish regular check-ins to review your financial status and make adjustments as needed.

Additionally, consider setting up joint and individual savings accounts to balance shared financial goals with personal spending freedom. Being transparent about money can help prevent misunderstandings and build trust.

Redditors:

Couples should create three separate bank accounts: one for the husband, one for the wife and a joint account for expenses like housing and travel. If a couple wish to buy gifts for each other, they should use their own savings accounts, ensuring that the joint account is reserved strictly for family expenses.

This approach helps mitigate financial burdens and foster clearer communication about money management.

In addition, it's good to discuss with one another regularly about plans for saving and spending. This keeps both partners informed and gives a clear idea if one should step in to help with finances when needed.

PROBLEM #2 - having kids

Question:

How to address the issue of having kids in a relationship?

ChatGPT:

Discuss your thoughts and feelings about having children openly and honestly. Share your desires, fears, and expectations regarding parenthood. It's important to understand each other’s viewpoints, especially if there are differing opinions on timing or the number of children.

Explore what having kids means for your lifestyle and relationship. If there are uncertainties, consider seeking counseling to navigate the discussion together. Establishing a mutual understanding can help solidify your partnership and prepare you for the journey ahead.

Redditors:

Engage in thorough discussions between partners prior to having a kid. List crucial questions for couples to consider. For example, “What’s our parenting style?”, “How do we handle disagreements?” and “What traditions and values do we pass on?”.

Couples must always bear in mind that they are raising a person and not just a baby. Parenthood is one of the biggest responsibilities in life.

PROBLEM #3 - conflict in values

Question:

How to address the issue of conflict in values in a relationship?

ChatGPT:

When conflicts arise from differing values, it’s essential to practice active listening and empathy. Allow each partner to express their beliefs and values without interruption. Aim to understand the roots of these differences and acknowledge each other’s perspectives.

Identify areas where you can find common ground or compromise. Setting shared goals that align with both partners' values can also strengthen your relationship.

Redditors:

Always keep each other in check and give space for vulnerability. Whenever there are issues, bring it up and be vulnerable. Have a conversation and try our best to not be defensive.

Keep the relationship as a safe space and show whatever feelings you want. It doesn't matter if you cry or be angry, always care for one another's emotional well-being.

verdict

Overall, the insights generated by ChatGPT closely resemble the relationship advice provided by individuals online.

So, the next time you seek advice on your relationship, remember AI has your back. There's no need to wash your dirty linen in public.