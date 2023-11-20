Murder of Mongolian model: Altantuya’s dad shocked over release of Malaysian ex-cop from detention

KUALA LUMPUR – The recent release of Sirul Azhar Umar, a former Malaysian policeman, from an Australian detention centre has ignited a firestorm of criticism. Sirul was one of 87 detainees set free following a landmark High Court ruling against indefinite detention.

Among those voicing their dismay is Dr Shaariibuu Setev, the father of Altantuya Shaariibuu, a Mongolian model-translator whose murder case has gripped not just Malaysia but also the international community.

This story isn't just about a high-profile murder case. It's a narrative that touches on the themes of justice, human rights, and the often-complex relations between countries.

Altantuya, a mother and the central figure in this tragic saga, met a horrific end in 2006. Abducted and taken to a jungle in Selangor, she was executed with two gunshots before her body was destroyed with explosives.

Sirul, who served as a bodyguard for Malaysia's former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, confessed to abducting Altantuya, claiming he was following orders.

In an emotional interview with The Australian, Dr Shaariibuu didn't mince words. He expressed his shock and disappointment at Australia's decision to let his daughter's killer walk free. "Where is the human rights for the victim’s family? We are right here, we are still alive and suffering," he stated, underscoring the ongoing trauma the family endures.

His frustration was palpable as he questioned the lack of communication from either the Mongolian or Australian embassies regarding Sirul's release.

Dr Shaariibuu's call for an apology from the Australian government adds another layer to this complex and emotionally charged case.

Sirul's journey has been a rollercoaster. After fleeing to Australia, his 2019 asylum bid was rejected. But now, free from the Villawood immigration detention centre in Sydney, where he had been since 2015, his release raises uncomfortable questions about the intersection of immigration law and criminal justice.

In a landmark decision last December, the Shah Alam High Court in Malaysia ordered Sirul, along with other key figures connected to the case, to pay a substantial sum in damages to Altantuya's family. Dr Shaariibuu and his wife, alongside their two grandsons, had been battling in court since 2007, initially seeking 100 million ringgit in compensation. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK