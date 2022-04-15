Myanmar man nabbed for allegedly jumping in front of moving car

The pedestrian, who suffered minor injuries, left the location when told that the victim's car was equipped with a dashcam.

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR) - A 25-year-old Myanmar national was detained in connection with a viral video showing a man purposely running into traffic.

North Klang OCPD Asst Comm S. Vijaya Rao said the man was detained at Jalan Shahpadu Rantau Panjang, Klang on Friday (April 15).

"The suspect will be remanded for further investigation. We are investigating under Section 336 of the Penal Code for causing endangerment," he said when contacted on Friday.

The viral 45-second video was previously shared on social media along with a message warning people to be careful of a man purposely running into traffic.

ACP Vijaya Rao had earlier said the video showed an accident at Jalan Goh Hock Huat in Klang at 12.08pm on April 7.

"A man lodged a police report saying that an unknown man had suddenly crossed the road and flung himself onto his car's windshield.

"The pedestrian, who suffered minor injuries, left the location when told that the victim's car was equipped with a dashcam," he said when contacted.

"No witnesses have come forward to assist the investigation," he added.

ACP Vijaya Rao urged those with information to go to a nearby police station and assist in the investigation.

"We want to ascertain the real cause of the incident and to track down the pedestrian," he said.