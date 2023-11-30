Over 100kg of pork, beef to be exported to S’pore without permits confiscated at Johor customs

The boxes were found in the boot of the car and were covered under black plastic bags.

JOHOR BAHRU – About 120kg of pork and beef were confiscated by the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis) at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex.

Johor Maqis director Edie Putra Md Yusof said a routine check at around 7.30pm on Nov 29 found 12 boxes of pork totalling 120kg and a 1kg box of beef in a car with a foreign registration.

He said the boxes were found in the boot of the car and were covered under black plastic bags.

“The attempt to transport the frozen meat, worth about RM2,000, into Singapore was foiled by our team.

“The 36-year-old male driver did not produce the necessary permits from Maqis and health certificate so the products were confiscated. He was also released after we recorded his statement,” he said in a statement on Nov 30.

Mr Edie Putra reminded the public that a permit issued by Maqis was needed to transport any form of agricultural or meat products in and out of the country, failing which was an offence under Section 11(1) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services 2011 [Act 728].

If found guilty, the offender could be fined not more than RM100,000 (S$28,000) or jailed up to six years, or both. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK