Parents and toddler killed in Perak car crash, two other children injured

IPOH: A couple were killed along with one of their children in a traffic accident on Saturday (Dec 10) night, while two other children sustained injuries.

The incident occurred at about 11pm along Jalan Kg Koh-Pantai Remis in Manjung.

Perak police chief Comm Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the 33-year-old driver, his 32-year-old wife and their toddler died at the crash site.

He said the two other children, a 16-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy, sustained injuries to their chest and forehead.

The driver of the other car, a 21-year-old woman, fractured her leg, with the front portion of the car catching fire, believed to be due to a leak in the fuel tank.

He said initial investigations found that the 33-year-old driver of a Proton Saga from Seri Manjung, heading towards Segari, crashed into the oncoming car from the opposite direction.

“Due to the impact of the crash, the Proton Saga stalled at the left side of the road, while the Chevrolet Captiva stopped on the right side, before going up in flames,” he said.

“Those with information on the accident are urged to come forward to help in the investigations. Motorists must always be careful on the road, so much so with the school holidays now,” he added. - THE STAR