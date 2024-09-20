Popular YouTuber IShowSpeed mobbed in M'sia

It appears that all hell broke loose when popular American YouTuber IShowSpeed touched down in Kuala Lumpur on Sept 17.

The live-streamer, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, has almost 60 million followers across all social media platforms. He is known for his over-the-top reactions when live-streaming video games or in real life.

It did not take long for Malaysians to pick up on the 19-year-old's whereabouts by following his live-stream and needless to say, chaos ensued.

IShowSpeed was quickly mobbed by fans and he tried to escape them by taking refuge inside a hotel. However, it did not deter the die-hard fans from following him, which led the streamer to be stuck inside the building.

IShowSpeed trapped by the mob inside a hotel. PHOTO: ISHOWSPEED/YOUTUBE

In the online live stream chat, some fans tried helping by telling IShowSpeed to shout "diam" (Melayu for silent) to the noisy fan crowd.

The American heeded but said "die-am".

IShowSpeed was visibly stressed over the situation and said: “Bro, sabar (Malay for patient)! Chill out! Sabar! Malaysia, I know y'all lit, but please just let me f*****g walk, that's all I ask!”

He was eventually safely escorted out by bodyguards and police officers before he made his way to Pavilion KL in a car.

On the way to his next destination, fans continuously knocked on the car’s windows and doors. They even broke one of the cameras.

IShowSpeed responded to this by exclaiming, “Y'all... this country is crazy bro. Y'all... this country is crazy. They broke the camera, too? Oh my God. That's not the way man."

He then made a bad decision if he had wanted to escape the crowd.

His choice destination for a meal: Uncle Roger's newly-opened restaurant.

IShowSpeed was mobbed by even more fans and the restaurant was forced to bring down its shutters. An escalator in the mall apparently broke down because of the sheer number of fans on it as they tried to jostle to get a glimpse of the online star.

“They broke the escalator? They actually broke the escalator. In terms of like craziness, this might be, out of our whole tour, this might be like, No. 1," he proclaimed.

IShowSpeed ended his chaotic live-stream on a rather positive note: He tried Ramly Burger and rated it a 9.5/10.

At least it was an authentic Ramly Burger, unlike the Rolex knock-off he bought at Petaling Street.

IShowSpeed is expected to arrive in Singapore on Sept 21 – in time for the Singapore Grand Prix and Gumball 3000.