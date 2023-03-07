Property listing shows Abby Choi’s luxury flat sold for $12.5m

The four-bedroom apartment was reportedly bought for at least HK$70 million (S$12 million) in 2019, according to local media.

HONG KONG - A high-end apartment that reportedly triggered the murder of Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi appears to have been sold for HK$72.8 million (S$12.5 million), according to a property portal.

It was not clear when the apartment, which was originally listed for sale on the portal with an asking price of around HK$67 million, was sold. The Straits Times has reached out to Midland Realty, the property portal owner, for more information.

On Monday, the mother of Ms Choi filed a writ to forbid her daughter’s former father-in-law, Kwong Kau, from selling the 1,820 sq ft luxury flat that Ms Choi allegedly bought under his name.

On behalf of Ms Choi, Ms Cheung Yin Fa asked the court to rule that her daughter’s alleged killer, Kwong, 65, is only a trustee of the 1/F 117 Kadoorie Avenue property located in the exclusive Kadoorie Hill neighbourhood in Ho Man Tin, and has no right to sell or deal with it, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Ms Choi, 28, was found killed and dismembered at a village house in Tai Po on Feb 24.

Kwong, a former police officer, as well as his sons Anthony Kwong, 31, and Alex Kwong, 28, who was Ms Choi’s ex-husband, were charged with Ms Choi’s murder on Feb 27. The elder Kwong’s wife, 63-year-old Jenny Li, was charged with obstruction of justice.

Seven people have been linked to Ms Choi’s death so far. SCMP reported that the seventh suspect, a 29-year-old Hong Kong woman, was arrested in Shenzhen. A source said she was suspected of helping to arrange for a boat to help Alex Kwong flee Hong Kong.

The writ filed by Ms Cheung sought to declare Ms Choi as the beneficial owner of the seven-year-old four-bedroom apartment which comes with a balcony.

It was reportedly bought for at least HK$70 million in 2019, according to local media reports. The cost of the apartment includes a HK$3 million stamp duty fee.

“(Kwong) holds or held his legal title in the property on trust for (Choi) or is being estopped from denying (Choi’s) interest,” the writ said.

Ms Cheung also sought to restrain Kwong from selling, transferring, charging or dealing with the flat without her prior consent or knowledge.

While the sales contract for the apartment was reportedly signed by Kwong, making him the legal owner of the property, it was Ms Choi who bought the unit and made the full payment as at October 2019. She was said to have done so to save more than HK$7 million in stamp duty.

The Kadoorie Hill neighbourhood is known to be home to some of the city’s wealthiest people for generations.

Those who have lived in the area include the late former chairman of the Hong Kong Olympic Academy Arnaldo de Oliveira Sales, the late actor Leslie Cheung and celebrity Andy Lau.