4 charged over gruesome murder of Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi

HONG KONG – Four people charged in connection with the killing of 28-year-old socialite Abby Choi appeared in court on Monday morning, after police found parts of her body in a village house on the outskirts of the financial city.

Hong Kong police said on Sunday they had charged three men, aged 28 to 65, with murder; and a 63-year-old woman with one count of obstructing the case.

Those charged over Ms Choi’s killing included her former husband Alex Kwong, Kwong’s elder brother and their father, police said. All four were denied bail, the court ruled.

The court adjourned a hearing on the case to May 8.

The killing of the influencer, who recently appeared on the digital cover of L’Officiel Monaco fashion magazine, has gripped daily tabloids.

Police discovered parts of her body in the three-storey house in rural Tai Po district last week, after she disappeared last Tuesday. They also found a meat slicer and an electric saw at the scene, according to a statement. - REUTERS