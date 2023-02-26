 Police find missing head of dismembered Hong Kong socialite in soup pot, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Police find missing head of dismembered Hong Kong socialite in soup pot

Police find missing head of dismembered Hong Kong socialite in soup pot
Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi’s headless, dismembered body was found in village house in Taipo, Hong Kong. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Raul Dancel Correspondent
Feb 26, 2023 09:49 pm

HONG KONG - Police on Sunday found the missing head of Hong Kong socialite and influencer Abby Choi in one of two big pots containing soup and human remains days after her grisly murder was discovered.

Some of her missing ribs were also recovered, local media reported, citing unnamed sources.

Sources cited in the reports said investigators came upon two large pots filled almost to the brim with soup and minced meat believed to be human remains.

Ms Choi’s severed head was found in one of the pots, according to one report, and it appeared that someone had tried to bash it.

Police were continuing the search for body parts that are still missing, including her hands and torso.

Portions of the 28-year-old’s body – her legs were recovered inside a refrigerator – were found on Friday in a house in Hong Kong’s rural Tai Po district where she was reportedly butchered. A meat slicer and an electric saw were also recovered at the scene.

Mr Tam Chuk Kwan had a wedding ceremony with Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi in 2016, and praised her as a responsible mother. PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM DOUYIN
World

I’m grateful she appeared in my life, says Abby Choi’s husband

Related Stories

Fashion icon, influencer: Who is HK socialite Abby Choi?

Former father-in-law plotted to kill HK socialite Abby Choi, ex-husband arrested

Man admits killing wife found dismembered in Paris park

Four people have been arrested, and three of them have been charged. Those charged are set to appear in a local court on Monday.

Ms Choi’s ex-husband, Alex Kwong, was arrested on Saturday but has not been charged yet. His father and brother were charged with murder. His mother was also arrested and charged with obstructing the case.

Ms Choi disappeared on Tuesday and was last seen in the Tai Po district where she was found, police said.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MURDER/MANSLAUGHTERhong kongcrime