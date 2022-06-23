Residents of Amber Court in Genting Highlands are fed up with the ‘ghost’ rumours

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR) - It’s their home sweet home, not a “house of horror”.

For years, residents of Amber Court in Genting Highlands have had to put up with rumours that their apartment complex is haunted.

YouTubers and almost every other Tom, Dick and Harry have come by to make videos claiming that the building was haunted, that it is a hive of “supernatural activities”, said Amber Court management corporation chairman Datuk Seri KK Chai.

“Some of them claim to be so-called ‘sifu’ (masters) who can get rid of ghosts at a price,” he said.

On Saturday, a group of about 100 exasperated residents gathered outside the apartment building to protest against these unwelcome guests who come by to make videos of their homes.

“Their allegations are baseless. None of us have ever seen a ghost let alone been disturbed by supernatural activity at the apartment (complex).

“I believe these people are doing the videos just to make themselves popular. Or they may have a hidden agenda,” he told reporters at the MCA Public Services and Complaints Department yesterday.

Mr Chai said some residents have lodged police reports about conmen who claimed they could cleanse their apartments of evil spirits.

These people, he said, should stop spreading false information or risk facing legal action.

The management corporation’s former chairman, Datuk Seri Nicholas Song, who was also present at the press conference, said these videos had led to their apartments losing their property value.

“While it costs at least RM1,000 (S$315) per square foot at other properties around Genting Highlands, Amber Court is currently only valued at around RM250 per square foot.

“These baseless and irresponsible claims are damaging the reputation of the apartment complex.”

To date, he said that about RM1.4mil had been spent to spruce up the apartments and upgrade the elevators.

“But what these people are doing will continue to bring a bad name to the apartment (complex),” he added.

MCA Public Services and Complaints Department head Datuk Seri Michael Chong said he had viewed some of the videos of these supposedly “sifu” claiming there were spirits roaming around.

“They even claim they could see these spirits playing mahjong. The residents have had enough of such nonsense,” he said.

He called for a stop to such rumour-mongering about the apartment complex.

“These residents will no longer tolerate these videos and allegations. They will take legal action,” he said, adding that his legal team is also looking into the matter.