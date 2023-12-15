Retired teacher, 74, in Kelantan sends $64,000 to 'Lee Min-ho' in love scam

The retiree believed she was indeed chatting with Lee Min-ho.

This may sound harsh, but Korean stars like Lee Min-ho do not have time for the likes of us.

With almost 35 million followers on Instagram alone, trust us when we say if you are chatting with him on Facebook, there's a 99.99 per cent chance that it's not him – especially if he tells you he needs financial help.

The 36-year-old has a net worth of about $35 million.

But a 74-year-old retired teacher from Machang in Kelantan fell victim to an online scam, believing she had been chatting with the Korean star on Facebook, reported Utusan Malaysia.

Machang District Police Chief, Superintendent Mohd Adli Mat Daud, revealed that the woman started chatting with the scammer on Facebook last year.

"Lee" in October this year asked that the woman remit money to him as he needed to make a legal settlement.

The woman, who felt sorry for "Lee", made six transfers amounting RM225,000 ($64,000) to an account over two months.

The senior citizen realised she had been duped only after she made the transfers. She filed a report at Machang District Police Headquarters.

Investigations are ongoing.