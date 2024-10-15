Singer Jam Hsiao and manager Summer Lin hold wedding banquet

Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao and his wife Summer Lin held a wedding dinner on Oct 13. And the guest list was as glittery as several top award ceremonies combined.

According to Taiwanese media, about 600 guests turned up for the banquet held at Taipei Marriott Hotel, with veteran TV host Chang Hsiao-yen as the wedding witness.

The ceremony began with the entrance of five page boys and seven flower girls, including A.J. and Alexa, the son and daughter of Singapore actress Yvonne Lim and her husband Alex Tien; the three daughters of Taiwanese actress Alyssa Chia; and the two daughters of Taiwanese actress Kelly Lin.

Both Hsiao, 37, and Summer Lin, 51, his long-time manager, seemed overwhelmed when they went onstage to deliver their speeches.

“When I open my eyes every day, I wonder what I did in my past life to be able to have such a happy life,” Lin said. “I may have come to this world much earlier than you, but the people around us know that you are much more mature than me. I have learnt about positive energy and self-discipline from you. You have made my life better every day.”

Hsiao proposed to Lin on June 26, 2023 – a day before her 50th birthday – and they registered their marriage on Oct 19 that year. She has been working with the Mandopop star since he shot to fame on the reality singing competition One Million Star in 2007.

“I was 19 that year and, in the blink of an eye, next year will be the 19th year since we met,” Hsiao said onstage. “I will love you this lifetime and even the next life.”

TV host Chang had this advice for the newly-weds: “Marriage is like a pair of shoes. What matters most is whether they are comfortable for you, not whether they look good or not to other people. For a marriage to last, turn yourself into a pair of comfortable shoes and feel comfortable wearing them.”

Other celebrities who attended the wedding included Taiwanese singers Stella Chang, Valen Hsu, A-Lin and Eric Chou; television hosts Jacky Wu, Hsu Nai-lin, Sam Tseng, Dee Hsu, Harlem Yu and Matilda Tao; as well as actors Joe Chen, Shu Qi, Cheryl Yang, Ming Dao and Kai Ko.

Taiwanese actor Hsiu Chieh-kai, who is Chia’s husband, posted photos of the wedding on social media on Oct 14. He wrote: “We have witnessed the most beautiful kind of love, and it is known as ‘Old Hsiao and Summer’.”