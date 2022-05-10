S'porean driver loses control of Mercedes, collides with four cars in Johor Bahru

A Singaporean driver allegedly lost control of his Mercedes and collided with four cars in Johor Bahru on Sunday (May 8).

The accident occurred at a traffic junction in Jalan Serampang – a 20-minute drive from Woodlands Checkpoint – at 2:55am.

The assistant commissioner of Johor Bahru South police district Raub Selamat said the accident was caused by the Singapore-registered car, as quoted by Berita Harian Malaysia.

According to AC Raub, the driver of the vehicle was a male Singaporean in his 30s.

He was travelling in the direction away from the city centre when he crashed into the left side of a car turning right at the junction.

The Mercedes then knocked into four cars stopped at the traffic junction before it landed on the second innermost lane on the opposite side of the road.

The four stationary cars were waiting for the traffic light to turn green.

The drivers of the vehicles involved suffered minor injuries, and there were no fatalities.

The Singaporean driver was not drunk at the time of the incident and tested negative on his alcohol test.

The police are calling on eyewitnesses to provide more information.