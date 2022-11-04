S’porean killed in Phuket motorbike-truck crash, pillion rider injured

The crash occurred at the Ayara Hotel curve in Tambon Kamala.

A 29-year-old Singaporean man was killed in a road accident in Phuket, Thailand, on Thursday morning after a motorcycle he was riding collided with a six-wheel truck.

A Singaporean female pillion rider, also 29, identified as Natalie Snghui Yi by The Bangkok Post, suffered internal bleeding as a result of the accident.

The Bangkok Post reported that the police were alerted to the accident in Kathu district at around 11.45am.

The crash occurred at the Ayara Hotel curve in Tambon Kamala, which was described as a “hilly road” by the newspaper.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found a red motorcycle on the road in front of a six-wheel truck with a Phuket licence plate.

The Bangkok Post said the truck driver told police that he was driving along the road when the motorcycle rider travelling in the opposite lane lost control at the curve and rammed into his vehicle.

The force of the crash killed the Singaporean man instantly, reported the newspaper. His name has been withheld until his relatives have been told.

Both the deceased and the injured woman were taken to Patong Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) told The Straits Times that it is in contact with the local authorities and will continue to render consular assistance to the families of the affected Singaporeans.

“MFA expresses our condolences to the family of the deceased Singaporean. We hope that the injured Singaporean will make a full and speedy recovery,” said a spokesman.