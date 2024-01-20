 Stolen Picasso, Chagall paintings worth $1.2 million found in Belgian house, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Stolen Picasso, Chagall paintings worth $1.2 million found in Belgian house

Stolen Picasso, Chagall paintings worth $1.2 million found in Belgian house
The paintings, Picasso's "Tête" and Chagall's "L’homme en prière", were stolen from an art collector in Tel Aviv, in 2010.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jan 20, 2024 05:20 am

BRUSSELS – Belgian police have found stolen Picasso and Chagall paintings in a basement in the city of Antwerp, local authorities said on Tuesday, adding that the artworks are still in good condition.

The paintings, Picasso's "Tête" and Chagall's "L’homme en prière", were stolen from an art collector in Tel Aviv, Israel, in 2010 and are worth US$900,000 (S$1.2 million).

At the time of the theft, US$680,000 worth of jewellery was stolen as well but only the paintings have been found.

Local police had started an investigation when a source informed them that a Belgian national was offering both artworks for sale.

The local prosecutor said the main suspect has been arrested. – REUTERS

Warrants of arrest and Interpol Red Notices have been issued against two more suspects, Su Yongcan (left) and Wang Huoqiang.
Singapore

Assets frozen in money laundering case exceed $3b

Related Stories

21-year-old motorcyclist dies after collision with lorry in Ang Mo Kio

Motorcyclist, 27, dies in accident on BKE

Around 20 killed in explosion at Thai firework factory, no survivors found

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

policeart