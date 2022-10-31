 Storm Nalgae kills 98 in the Philippines, with 63 missing , Latest World News - The New Paper
Storm Nalgae kills 98 in the Philippines, with 63 missing

A man cleans up along a debris-covered street in Noveleta, Cavite, on Oct 30, 2022, a day after Tropical Storm Nalgae hit.PHOTO: AFP
Damage to infrastructure due to heavy rains and strong winds was initially estimated at 384 million pesos (S$9.35 million). PHOTO: AFP
Oct 31, 2022 09:21 am

MANILA - The Philippines has recorded 98 deaths from flooding and rain-induced landslides after tropical storm Nalgae barrelled across the country over the weekend, with 63 people reported missing, the nation’s disaster agency said on Monday.

Half of the deaths were recorded in the southern autonomous region of Bangsamoro, where 10 people were reported missing, the agency said in a bulletin.

Some 69 people were injured, it said. Damage to infrastructure due to heavy rains and strong winds was initially estimated at 384 million pesos (S$9.35 million).

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who is scheduled on Monday to conduct aerial inspections of submerged villages in Cavite province near the capital Manila, has expressed shock over the number of deaths particularly in Maguindanao province in the Bangsamoro region.

Nalgae, which has made landfall five times, is this year’s second-most deadly cyclone to hit the Philippines, which sees an average of 20 tropical storms annually.

The weather bureau forecast Nalgae would leave the Philippines later on Monday. - REUTERS

“Anti-cheating” masks, hat and helmets worn by Filipino students have gone viral on social media.
Filipino students ‘anti-cheating’ hats go viral on social media

