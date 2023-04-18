Teen who set dog on fire sentenced to seven light strokes

Braden Yap Hong Sheng beat a dog and then set it on fire early in the morning on March 27.

JOHOR BAHRU – The Sessions Court here has sentenced an 18-year-old student to seven strokes of a light cane for setting a dog on fire in March.

Sessions Court Judge Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim also ordered Braden Yap Hong Sheng to be released on a good behaviour bond for a year with a surety of RM10,000 (S$3,000) after he pleaded guilty on April 12.

“Your action is cruel and inhumane towards an animal that also has the right to live in peace,” Judge Che Wan Zaidi told Yap before handing down the sentence on Tuesday.

The court also ordered that the light caning on Yap be held in open court at 9am on May 21.

Under Section 293 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC), when a youth offender is convicted before any criminal court, the court may instead choose another punishment.

Section 293(1)(c) of the CPC allows the court to order the offender, if male, to be whipped with not more than seven strokes of a light cane within the court’s premises and in the presence of the parent and guardian.

On Wednesday, Yap pleaded guilty to a charge of animal abuse after setting a dog on fire in March.

According to the charge sheet, Yap caused excruciating pain to a brown female dog by beating it and then setting it on fire.

It happened at 1.49am on March 27 along Jalan Impian Emas 22, Taman Impian Emas.

The act is an offence under Section 29(1)(e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, which carries a fine of at least RM20,000 and up to RM100,000, or imprisonment of up to three years, or both, if found guilty.

Veterinary Services Department prosecution officer Mohd Zamri Ishak prosecuted the case while lawyer G. Sritharan represented Yap. — THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK