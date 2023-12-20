Thai workers find decomposed human legs in shipment from US

Thai workers found two human legs, decomposed to the bone, inside a shipment of recyclable cardboard paper from the US.

BANGKOK – Workers at a recycling factory in Chonburi’s Si Racha district found two human legs, decomposed to the bone, inside a shipment of recyclable cardboard paper from the United States.

The Si Racha Police Station was alerted of the gruesome find at 1pm on Dec 19.

Police rushed to the scene with officials from the Piew Yiew Thai Si Racha Foundation. There they inspected the two legs from the pelvis to the feet that had almost completely decomposed. The feet were still clad in black sneakers.

The legs have been sent to the Forensic Science Institute at the Police Hospital for an examination.

The compressed paper was shipped in a container to the recycling plant, and the workers made the gruesome discovery while they were sorting out the paper.

The name of the recycling company has been withheld. – THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK