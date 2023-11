Thailand to allow clubs and bars to stay open till 4am

Entertainment venues, clubs and karaoke bars in some parts of Thailand will be allowed stay open two extra hours.

Thailand's Cabinet has approved a ministerial regulation that extends the opening hours of nightclubs and entertainment venues in a bid to draw in more tourists, a government spokeswoman said on Nov 28.

Entertainment venues, clubs and karaoke bars in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattya, Chiang Mai and Samui, popular tourist destinations, will be allowed to stay open two extra hours until 4am, Ms Traisulee Traisaranakul said.

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had previously said the new rules would start on Dec 15.

The tourism industry is a key driver of the economy, which has seen sluggish growth compared with regional peers, and which Mr Srettha's government is keen to revive with stimulus measures.

The decision to allow entertainment venues to stay open longer is the latest step taken by the government to boost foreign arrivals after the government in September waived visa requirements for Chinese visitors, a key source of tourists for South-east Asia's second-biggest economy.

Thailand has so far welcomed 24.5 million foreign tourists in 2023 and is forecasting 28 million arrivals for the full year.

Before the pandemic, Thailand booked a record 39.9 million arrivals, with 11 million from China. In 2023, the government expects just 3.5 million arrivals from China. – REUTERS