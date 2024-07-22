S'pore rider survives accident with truck in Thailand

A Singaporean motorcyclist managed to escape serious injury after a collision with a truck in southern Thailand on July 19.

The accident occurred in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, about 120km away from Hat Yai. It left the man's motorcycle completely damaged but himself with only minor injuries.

Insurance company Anf Johor said in a Facebook post that the accident happened when a motorcycle suddenly came out of the intersection and hit the Singaporean's bike. This caused him to lose control and hit the truck.

An insurance company employee told Channel 8 News that he was alerted to the accident by their Thailand branch at 10.56am.

The Singaporean was admitted to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

In an update, Anf Johor said that they have submitted evidence to the local police station to prove the other motorcyclist is at fault and that the case will be brought to court.