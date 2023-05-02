Three 13-year-old girls allegedly gang-raped after trying vape with new flavour

Police said the victims accepted the invitation to smoke a new flavoured vape, before they lost consciousness.

KOTA KINABALU, Sabah – Three 13-year-old girls who were offered to try out a vape with new flavour ended up being allegedly gang-raped by four teen suspects at a lodging house in Sabah’s state capital of Kota Kinabalu on April 26.

The four boys, who were allegedly aided by a girl to lure the victims, have been arrested by police after one of the victims lodged a report on April 27, Kota Kinabalu city police chief Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said Monday.

“All the suspects, aged 13 to 17, were arrested around the city and Telipok Ria in Tuaran district,” he said.

Following the first report, police investigation found that two of the victim’s friends were also allegedly gang-raped by the four suspects, whose accomplice is a 17-year-old girl.

They have been remanded until May 5 to assist in the investigations, he said.

Apart from the rape probe under Section 375(b) of the Penal Code, police were also investigating the suspects for pimping under Section 372(1)(a).

“In that incident, the four male and one female suspects approached the three victims when they were at a shopping centre in the city and subsequently persuaded them to hang out at their lodging house in Kampung Air.

“While at the lodging house, they were lured to smoke a new flavoured vape,” he told reporters.

Mr Mohd Zaidi said that all the victims accepted the invitation to smoke vape before subsequently losing consciousness.

“When the victims woke up in the middle of the night, they found themselves naked, while the suspects had disappeared.

“All three victims suspected they were raped and have since made a police report,” he siad.

A team from the police’s Criminal Investigations Department managed to track down and arrest the five suspects, including a teenage girl on April 27. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK