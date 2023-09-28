TikTok clip has netizens questioning standards used to hire foreign teachers in Thailand

It is believed that the school where these women are working is based in Nakhon Sawan, but The Nation was unable to reach it.

BANGKOK - A TikTok clip of two young foreign women boasting that they were teaching children in a “random town in Thailand” with no qualifications, sparked outrage on social media.

The clip shows two foreign women, possibly 18 years old, playfully pointing to captions that read: “You guys can’t just travel forever, when are you gonna go uni or get a job?

“Us in a random town in Thailand teaching kids with no qualifications.”

The netizen, who shared the clip on social media, demanded that the Department of Labour and Education Ministry address concerns about these women’s work permits.

Many social media users also questioned how much these foreign teachers get paid and how their salaries compare to those of local teachers.

In response to the queries, one of the “unqualified” teachers said she gets reimbursed for her flight to London and is provided with daily meals and accommodation. This is about 45,000 baht (S$1,700).

To teach English in Thailand, candidates have to require some requirements such as having a clean criminal record, a work permit and be at least 21 years old. - THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK