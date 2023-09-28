 TikTok clip has netizens questioning standards used to hire foreign teachers in Thailand , Latest World News - The New Paper
World

TikTok clip has netizens questioning standards used to hire foreign teachers in Thailand

TikTok clip has netizens questioning standards used to hire foreign teachers in Thailand
It is believed that the school where these women are working is based in Nakhon Sawan, but The Nation was unable to reach it.PHOTOS: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Sep 28, 2023 09:35 am

BANGKOK - A TikTok clip of two young foreign women boasting that they were teaching children in a “random town in Thailand” with no qualifications, sparked outrage on social media.

The clip shows two foreign women, possibly 18 years old, playfully pointing to captions that read: “You guys can’t just travel forever, when are you gonna go uni or get a job?

“Us in a random town in Thailand teaching kids with no qualifications.” 

The netizen, who shared the clip on social media, demanded that the Department of Labour and Education Ministry address concerns about these women’s work permits. 

Many social media users also questioned how much these foreign teachers get paid and how their salaries compare to those of local teachers. 

In response to the queries, one of the “unqualified” teachers said she gets reimbursed for her flight to London and is provided with daily meals and accommodation. This is about 45,000 baht (S$1,700).

Thailand is hugely reliant on tourism, particularly from China.
Movies

No More Bets scares Chinese tourists away from Thailand

Related Stories

Shoppers injured at opening of first Pop Mart in Thailand as crowd rushes to buy toys

Newly-crowned Miss Universe S'pore fights human trafficking in Thailand and runs own clothing line

Bus captain in Thailand faints after passenger brings durian on board

It is believed that the school where these women are working is based in Nakhon Sawan, but The Nation was unable to reach it. 

To teach English in Thailand, candidates have to require some requirements such as having a clean criminal record, a work permit and be at least 21 years old. - THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

thailandTIKTOKTEACHERS