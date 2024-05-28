Uncle Mike is both 'mother' and 'father' to 3 Malay orphans

A visit to an orphanage in Gombak, Selangor, more than 16 years ago marked the start of a parenting journey for bachelor Michael Tong.

Today, not only is the 55-year-old still both "mother" and "father" to three, but he is also a "grandfather" to the children of one of the boys he decided to take under his wing.

Mr Tong told Harian Metro that he had noticed during the visit how withdrawn 12-year-old Rafei Ahmad Fauzi was as compared with the other children at the orphanage.

"Rafei and his younger brothers Rasyid and Abdul Rahman were living at the orphanage after both their parents died within a month of each other," said Mr Tong.

He also learnt that Rafei was reluctant to go to school. Mr Tong learnt from Rafei's teachers that he had learning difficulties.

"So I would pick him up from the orphanage each morning and take him to school. When he was done, one of my workers would fetch Rafei and take him to the tuition centre. I would then pick him up from the tuition centre and take him back to the orphanage," recalled Mr Tong.

That was when it was suggested that he take the boy in to make the commute easier.

Mr Tong eventually also took in Rasyid and Abdul Rahman after reading a note in which Rafei said he was missing his two brothers terribly.

"I have been both their 'mother' and 'father' since then and we are still together," said Mr Tong, whom the boys addressed as Uncle Mike.

"I was apprehensive initially as I had no experience but I had a lot of support from my friends and family."

He added that his mother, Madam Oh Siew Eng, 86, has treated the boys as part of the family.

Mr Tong put the three boys through school and even engaged an ustaz to teach them how to read the Quran every evening.

"I would cook for sahur and iftar during Ramadan. On other days, I would wake up at about 5am to prepare their breakfast."

Rafei is now 29 years old and has two children, whom Mr Tong considers as his grandchildren. Rasyid is 28 and Abdul Rahman is 24.

"The boys never called me 'dad' and I preferred them to continue addressing me as Uncle Mike," said Mr Tong.

"To me, what they call me is not important, as long as I am sincere in caring for them like my own children."