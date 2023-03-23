US prisoners use toothbrush to dig hole to escape, get caught at a pancake restaurant

Inmates John Garza and Arley Nemo were captured hours after their escape at a pancake restaurant.

WASHINGTON - It was almost a clean getaway: Two American inmates dug their way out of prison with the help of a toothbrush – only to be arrested hours later at a pancake restaurant.

The two men, identified as John Garza, 37, and Arley Nemo, 43, were reported missing from the Newport News Jail Annex on Monday evening in the state of Virginia.

They used makeshift tools made from a toothbrush and a metal object to take advantage of what the sheriff’s office called a construction flaw in a wall of the prison to gain access to unsecured reinforcement bars used in construction.

Using the reinforcement bar, they punched a hole through that wall and scaled another to make their escape.

But their taste of freedom was brief, as they were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday at a branch of pancake restaurant chain IHOP in the nearby town of Hampton.