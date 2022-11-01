Woman in China loses arm while saving boy from getting hit by lorry

A woman in China put her life on the line while saving a two-year-old boy from a road accident, losing her arm in the process.

According to Chinese media outlet The Cover, the incident happened on Oct 2, along Linyuan Boulevard in Sichuan, China.

The woman, Ran Ti Lan (name transliterated from Chinese), had been doing business on that street for over 10 years.

She was seated close by when the boy, whom she did not know, walked onto the road.

At that moment, a lorry was travelling down the road. Without hesitation, Ms Ran rushed onto the road and tugged the boy back before he was run over.

The lorry, however, hit her instead, knocking her to the ground.

She was rushed to hospital, where doctors found that her injuries were severe. Her left arm had to be amputated, and several follow-up operations were needed as well.

Investigations found that the boy, Xiao Xin, was with his mother in the area when she went to a public toilet across the street. He had crossed the road to look for her.

Ms Ran said it would take a long time for her to adapt to the changes in her life, but was at least happy that she managed to save a life.

"The child is only two years old. It’s worth exchanging one arm for a life," she said.

According to her husband, the lorry driver, insurance company and the boy’s family have paid part of her medical expenses.