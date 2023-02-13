Woman in China wore chicken leg band for years thinking it was a ‘silver ring’

After decades of wearing it on her finger, an elderly woman from Hainan, China, found out recently that her “silver ring” was actually a chicken leg band.

Apparently, her grandchildren broke the news to her, after examining the ring when she finally removed it one day.

They noticed five characters engraved on it – ‘海南文昌鸡 – which translates to ‘Hainan Wenchang Chicken’.

According to Yahoo News, the woman’s granddaughter said her grandmother did not know how to read. She found the leg band one day, and simply picked it up and put it on her finger.

“She treated it like treasure and always wore it”, she added.

Chicken leg bands are apparently tied around chickens’ legs or wings for purposes of identification and for farmers to keep track of the number of chickens they have.

But all’s well that ends well – after throwing away the “silver ring”, the grandchildren bought their grandma a real gold ring as a replacement.