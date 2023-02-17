 Woman denied entry to Johor Bahru govt office for wearing ‘see-through’ outfit, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Woman denied entry to Johor Bahru govt office for wearing ‘see-through’ outfit

Ms Tan said she was wearing a pastel-yellow dress that extended to her calves as well as covered shoes.PHOTO: TAN TUAN PENG/FACEBOOK
Feb 17, 2023 02:45 pm

JOHOR BAHRU – A businesswoman in Johor Bahru was left baffled after she was barred from entering a local government council building for apparently dressing inappropriately in a “see-through” dress.

The 60-year-old woman, who wanted to be known as Ms Tan, said she was wearing a pastel-yellow dress that extended to her calves and covered shoes when she turned up at the Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG) for business licence matters at around 11am on Wednesday.

“I was quite surprised when the security guard refused to give me a (visitor’s) pass, saying that my dress was not long enough to (allow me to) head to the upper levels of the building,” she told Malaysian daily The Star.

“I went back to the front counter and related the issue to a female staff member as I did not want to leave without completing my task.

“She then told me to take the stairs to avoid the security guard. I did as she said because I didn’t want to argue or cause a scene as my husband was waiting for me in the car outside.”

Ms Tan said she could not understand the security guard’s reasoning as the female staff member and those on the second floor, when she got there via the stairs, were polite and had no issue with her dress.

“As a businesswoman, I visit government offices quite often, so I am aware of the appropriate dress code, and I have never encountered such an issue before this.

“Moreover, I am a 60-year-old woman, so it does not make sense for me to dress scantily or wear inappropriate clothing in public,” she said.

This latest case came after two other women were barred from government premises recently.

On Sunday, a woman in her 20s was refused treatment in Kampar Hospital because of her attire. And earlier in February, another woman was denied entry to the Kajang district police headquarters because of her “inappropriate clothes”, when she wanted to make a report on an accident.

When contacted, an MBPG official said they were aware of the incident involving Ms Tan.

裙的错？还是.......政府的问题？ 刚刚接到朋友投诉，今早到巴西古当是市政局柜台处理申请，柜台要她到二楼见官员，去二楼必须登记，她就去保安柜台登记拿pass, 保安说这样的穿着不能去二楼。她没办法就到回柜台询问，柜台告诉她，如果要上楼可以可是要事主走楼梯，不能用电梯。事主没办法只好走楼梯。 这穿着打扮有问题吗？我要求市长给个满意的答案，如果不是市政府的规定，保安有问题马上撤换，给于事主道歉。

Posted by Tan Tuan Peng on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

“From our understanding, she was dressed indecently as the dress was slightly see-through. She was not stopped from conducting her business on the ground floor and at the front counters,” said the official.

“She was only stopped from going up to the higher floors due to her dressing. We will look into the matter and make improvements.”

Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said on Wednesday that the police must take reports from the public regardless of their attire.

“We do not agree with the cop’s action (in refusing to take a report because of what the complainant was wearing),” he said, referring to the incident in Kajang.

Mr Saifuddin also reminded the public to observe the dress code at public offices, including police stations and government offices.

The woman who was refused entry to the Kajang police headquarters claimed she was wearing bermudas that covered her knees.

She said she was allowed to enter the station only after she changed into a pair of trousers that her sister handed to her. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

