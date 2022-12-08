Woman in KL gets porsche as surprise birthday gift from boyfriend – months after she joked about wanting one

A woman in Malaysia got the surprise of her life when her boyfriend gifted her with a sparkly pink Porsche 718 Spyder for her birthday last Saturday (Dec 3).

And, apparently, it all started with a casual joke, she told news outlet Worldofbuzz.

"It began from a conversation with my boyfriend a few months ago, where I was joking about having a bling bling supercar."

Well, it turns out, the man – who clearly knows how to get what he wants in life – took her words seriously.

He even went all out with the presentation, sending her the customised car in a clear container truck filled with pink heart-shaped balloons and the message "Happy Birthday".

Her joy was captured in a video clip that she shared on her Instagram account Hippo.ysc a day later.

The woman said she was having a girl's night out when she saw the sports car pass her by on the street.

"I was trapped in the traffic (and) suddenly this 'transparent truck' passed by and caught my eye.

"Who knew that a few months later, this whole joke (would) turn into a reality?”