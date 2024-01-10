Woman in Selangor allegedly stabs son for not doing household chores

A woman in Selangor, Malaysia, allegedly hurt her son with a kitchen knife because she was angry that he had refused to help her with household chores.

The 12-year-old boy sustained injuries to his hands and legs in the incident that took place at Kampung Changkat Gombak on Jan 5 at about 11pm, according to Harian Metro.

He managed to escape with the help of a neighbour who called the police.

"The victim claimed he was stabbed by his mother," a source told Harian Metro.

"The mother admitted to hurting her son as she was angry that her son had refused to do household chores. The police arrested her and seized the knife that was reportedly used in the altercation."

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan confirmed the incident and said that the mother of the victim was arrested at 1pm on Jan 6. "The victim was taken to the hospital and given about 4-5 stitches."

Police investigations are ongoing.