Woman in South Korea fined $2k for spiking a stranger’s drink with laxatives

The victim developed enteritis and suffered from emotional distress after the incident.PHOTO: PEXELS
Aug 17, 2023 11:26 am

SEOUL - A woman in her 20s was fined 2 million won (S$2,000) for spiking another man’s drink with laxatives in 2022.

The victim, a 19-year-old preparing for the national college entrance exam, developed enteritis and suffered from emotional distress after the incident. The victim claimed that the incident affected his performance in the exam.

The incident took place on Aug 30 2022, just two months before South Korea’s state-administered college entrance exam, in Seoul’s Gangnam area.

The suspect and the victim had no prior acquaintance, and the suspect allegedly spiked the victim’s coffee with laxatives.

The prosecution reported that the suspect had tampered with another person’s belongings and charged her with property damage offences and assault.

Accordingly, the prosecution handed down a fine of 2 million won, but the alleged perpetrator reportedly filed for a formal trial against the decision.

“Deliberately (adding) laxatives to the coffee of another student with whom she has no prior acquaintance amounts to a random crime,” the court stated.

The court announced that it considered the assailant’s confession and the fact that she had offered 2 million won to the victim in determining the punishment. - THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

