Woman stabbed with scissors at laundromat in Malaysia

A Saturday trip to the laundromat proved to be harrowing for one woman in the Malaysian state of Terengganu.

In CCTV footage that has been shared on social media sites, the 31-year-old woman is seen being stabbed in the back by a man.

He then throws her to the ground and kicks her before fleeing.

On the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, user @MisrawatiMasri claimed the victim was her sister-in-law and that she was robbed.

The victim was believed to have been attacked with a pair of scissors, the police said.

Kes tikam dan samun di dobi layan diri petang tadi..mangsa perempuan...depan kem askar seberang takir pic.twitter.com/EXFfquJuzn — TERENGGANU 11 (@11Terengganu) September 30, 2023

She was taken to a hospital and is in a stable condition, the authorities added.

The police are on the lookout for the attacker, who is said to have made his escape in a Proton Wira, according to the New Straits Times.