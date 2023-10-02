 Woman stabbed with scissors at laundromat in Malaysia, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Woman stabbed with scissors at laundromat in Malaysia

Woman stabbed with scissors at laundromat in Malaysia
The police are on the lookout for the attacker, who is said to have made his escape in a Proton Wira.PHOTOS: 11TERENGGANU/X
Keval Singh Correspondent
Oct 02, 2023 09:40 am

A Saturday trip to the laundromat proved to be harrowing for one woman in the Malaysian state of Terengganu.

In CCTV footage that has been shared on social media sites, the 31-year-old woman is seen being stabbed in the back by a man.

He then throws her to the ground and kicks her before fleeing.

On the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, user @MisrawatiMasri claimed the victim was her sister-in-law and that she was robbed.

The victim was believed to have been attacked with a pair of scissors, the police said.

She was taken to a hospital and is in a stable condition, the authorities added.

ICA noted that it cleared more than 1.7 million passengers through the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the long weekend from Aug 31 to Sept 4.
Singapore

Congestion at land checkpoints not caused by S'pore: ICA

Related Stories

Chinese tourists find hidden camera in power socket of Airbnb room; Sabah police investigating

Lorry driver spots and films tiger on Kelantan road

Retiree in Malaysia cheated of life savings in $1m lottery scam

The police are on the lookout for the attacker, who is said to have made his escape in a Proton Wira, according to the New Straits Times.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

malaysiacrimeWOUNDS AND INJURIES