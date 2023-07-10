Young people in Guangzhou commute in electric wheelchairs as e-bikes face tighter rules

The use of electric wheelchairs reportedly caused a backlash for some in China, as they are worried about road safety.

With the local government introducing new regulations on e-bikes, some young people in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou have turned to an unusual mode of transportation – electric wheelchairs.

They reportedly said that electric wheelchairs are not subjected to any traffic rules. In contrast, riding an e-bike is restricted in many areas, and driving a car often resulted in them being stuck in traffic.

The electric wheelchair “saves effort and is flexible, and you can ‘drive’ directly to your destination without having to find a parking space”, said an unidentified young person in a report by Hong Kong media outlet HK01 last week.

E-bikes are among the vehicles that came under tighter regulations recently. Some of the regulations include restricting the speed of e-bikes and the requirement to dismount and push the bike when crossing a zebra crossing, according to news reports.

The transportation department reportedly said that only motorised wheelchairs for the disabled – which use petrol as fuel – are bound by traffic regulations and require registration.

Electric wheelchairs, which are not a transportation option, will not be regulated in the same way as motorised and non-motorised vehicles, said HK01.

The use of electric wheelchairs for commuting by healthy young people has reportedly sparked a backlash from some in China due to safety reasons.

One netizen wrote on Chinese social media platform Weibo: “Electric wheelchairs are still a bit less safe on the road.”

Others are more light-hearted about this new trend.

“Young people do know how to play, it looks quite convenient,” another netizen wrote on Weibo.

Some lawyers in China reportedly said that although the action is not illegal, the use of electric wheelchairs by healthy people raises moral concerns.

Reports said data from e-commerce platforms showed that there has been a surge in demand for electric wheelchairs.

In the first half of 2023, there has been a 60 per cent increase in the sales of electric wheelchairs, with those costing 3,000 yuan (S$560) being the most popular.