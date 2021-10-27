Basketball

Giannis stars against error-prone Pacers

Oct 27, 2021 06:00 am

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks led by as much as 18 points en route to a 119-109 win over the error-prone Indiana Pacers.

Khris Middleton had 27 points for the Bucks, who took advantage of 19 turnovers by the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"It was really aggressive Giannis tonight," Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. "At the same time, he (was) making reads, making great passes. When he's attacking like that, that's when we are at our best."

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets beat the Washington Wizards 104-90. - AFP

Bucks bounce back to sink Spurs

