LeBron stars as Lakers beat Celtics

LeBron James scored 30 points on 13-of-19 shooting to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 117-102 home win over rivals Boston Celtics yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Russell Westbrook contributed 24 points and 11 assists and Anthony Davis bagged 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Lakers. Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 34 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Boston.

This is the Lakers' fifth win in eight games, and comes after a 119-115 loss to the LA Clippers in their last game last Friday.

"We had a lot of good moments tonight, and we want to continue to build off of them," James told the NBA on TNT broadcast. "Tonight was one of the best 48-minute games that we've had so far."