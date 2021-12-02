Basketball

Suns beat Warriors for 17th straight win

Dec 02, 2021 06:00 am

Jae Crowder hit a pair of jumpers, including a three-pointer, after the Golden State Warriors had closed to within one point in the fourth quarter, to help the Suns to a franchise record-tying 17th consecutive win in a clash of the NBA's best teams in Phoenix yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Deandre Ayton (24 points, 11 rebounds) and Chris Paul (15 points, 11 assists) recorded double-doubles for the Suns, who won despite losing Devin Booker to a strained left hamstring in the second quarter.

Warriors star Stephen Curry was restricted to 12 points, making just four of 21 shots. - REUTERS

Nuggets end run after Jokic's return

