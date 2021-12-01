Basketball

Jokic’s return sees Nuggets end losing run

Dec 01, 2021 06:00 am

Nikola Jokic returned from an injury to score a team-high 24 points and grab 15 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets ended a six-game losing run with a 120-111 victory over the Miami Heat yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"That's behind us," Jokic said of the losing streak. "We need to move on to the future."

This was the first game between the teams since Jokic tangled with Heat player Markieff Morris on Nov 8. - AFP

Basketball

Curry stars ahead of clash with Suns

Basketball