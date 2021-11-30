Curry stars ahead of clash with Suns

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 33 points as the Golden State Warriors set up their home-and-away showdown with the Phoenix Suns with a suffocating defensive effort yesterday morning (Singapore time) in a 105-90 road win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Otto Porter Jr came off the bench to contribute 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Jordan Poole added 17 points for Golden State, who won their seventh straight game.

Owners of the best record in the NBA at 18-2, the Warriors head on to Phoenix, where they will duel with the streaking Suns tomorrow and Saturday morning, with the second meeting set for San Francisco. The Suns (17-3), the defending Western Conference champions, have won 16 in a row.