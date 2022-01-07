Aston Villa sign Philippe Coutinho on loan until the end of the season

Philippe Coutinho has joined Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season.

Aston Villa have agreed a deal to bring in former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season.

The deal, which is subject to a medical and a work permit being granted, includes an option to buy the 29-year-old Brazil international.

Coutinho wanted to return to England and play regular football and sees Villa as an ambitious club that is building something special for the future.

The Brazil midfielder knows manager Steven Gerrard well having spent two-and-a-half years with him as a teammate at Liverpool.

Coutinho joined Barcelona in a £142m move from Liverpool in January 2018.

However, he has not had the expected impact and debt-ridden Barca are keen to move him on to lighten their wage bill.

The playmaker, who scored 26 goals in 106 appearances for the Catalans, has 18 months left on his Nou Camp contract.

Coutinho scored 41 Premier League in 152 appearances for Liverpool, who he joined in a £8.5m move from Inter Milan in January 2013.