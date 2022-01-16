Benitez sacked as Everton manager after just 8 months in charge

LONDON (AFP) - Rafael Benitez was sacked as Everton manager on Sunday (Jan 16) after just eight months in charge of the struggling Premier League club.

Benitez was an unpopular appointment in June last year after his long spell with Everton's Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

The Spaniard paid the price for a dismal run of nine defeats in Everton's last 13 league matches, culminating in a 2-1 loss at lowly Norwich on Saturday.

"Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as first-team manager," a club statement said.

"Benitez, who joined Everton in June 2021, has left the club with immediate effect.

"An update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course." Everton fans had made clear their desire for Benitez to be axed during the limp loss at Norwich.

They chanted for his dismissal and held up a banner reading 'Benitez get out of our club', while one supporter invaded the pitch in an attempt to confront the former Real Madrid boss.

Everton held an emergency board meeting on Saturday evening to discuss Benitez's future, with the talks leading to his departure on Sunday.

Benitez's controversial appointment was a major gamble by Everton owner Farhad Moshiri.

Benitez had infuriated Everton fans by describing them as a "small" club during his time at Liverpool, who he led to a Champions League final triumph against AC Milan in 2005.

Last month, Moshiri stood by Benitez, claiming the 61-year-old would be given time to get things right with new signings and injured players coming back.

But Everton's results have shown no signs of improving and, with the mood among the fans increasingly toxic, it was clear Benitez would have to go.

He leaves Goodison Park with Everton languishing in 16th place, just six points above the relegation zone.