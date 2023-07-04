 Brazil football star Neymar fined $4.5m for environmental offence, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Brazil football star Neymar fined $4.5m for environmental offence

Neymar has been fined for breaching environmental rules during the construction of his coastal mansion in Brazil.PHOTO: AFP
Jul 04, 2023 10:46 am

RIO DE JANEIRO Brazilian authorities said on Monday that football star Neymar was fined 16 million reais (S$4.5 million) for breaching environmental rules during the construction of his coastal mansion in southeastern Brazil.

The luxury project violated rules regarding the use and movement of freshwater sources, rock and sand, local authorities first alleged late last month and confirmed on Monday.

A spokesperson for Neymar declined to comment on the matter.

His residence is located in the town of Mangaratiba on the southern coast of Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state.

Aerial view of the Portobello Luxury Condominium where Brazilian footballer Neymar has a beachside mansion, in Mangaratiba, near Rio de Janeiro. PHOTO: AFP

Mangaratiba’s environmental body said in a statement on Monday that environmental infractions were made “in the construction of an artificial lake at the mansion.”

Besides the fine, the case will be probed by the local attorney general’s office, the state civil police and environmental protection office, among other environmental control bodies. - REUTERS

