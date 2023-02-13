Late goals propel United to win over Leeds

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho celebrating after scoring their second goal in the 2-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday with Marcus Rashford, who scored the opener.

LEEDS – A lacklustre Manchester United roused themselves in the dying stages to avenge a midweek 2-2 draw with Leeds United, sealing a 2-0 win in the reverse English Premier League fixture at Elland Road on Sunday.

The Red Devils’ goals, by Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, came in the final 10 minutes and largely against the run of play.

Said former Tottenham Hotspur and England winger Chris Waddle on BBC Radio: “The quality and the build-up of the goals, the composure. Leeds didn’t have that.

“You cannot fault Leeds’ attitude and work rate, tremendous. Probably lacking in experience. When they do get into positions, they make the wrong decisions.

“Manchester United don’t...”

Despite a sprightly Leeds side having the better of proceedings, United still had the first clear opportunity even before their late heroics.

It came in first-half added time when Leeds defender Maximilian Wober was too slow to deal with a pass, allowing Bruno Fernandes to nick the ball and bear down on goal.

But his shot was saved by the outstretched leg of Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Despite United manager Erik ten Hag saying his side’s slow starts to both halves of their midweek clash against the same opposition were “unacceptable”, Leeds were again quicker out of the blocks.

As Waddle observed: “Man United are still in the changing room. I don’t know what ten Hag said to them at half-time, whether his tactics are that boring that they fell asleep. They’ve got to wake up...

“Manchester United are just trying to play too slow, there is no movement off the ball.”

However, in the 63rd minute, United had their second big chance when fullback Diogo Dalot hit the crossbar.

Leeds responded in the 78th minute when substitute Georginio Rutter robbed Shaw and picked out Crysencio Summerville.

He raced towards goal but his shot was denied by David de Gea’s leg.

Two minutes later though, United were ahead. New loan signing Marcel Sabitzer crossed to Shaw on the left and his well-flighted ball found the head of Rashford, who gave Meslier no chance.

The England forward had started the comeback from 2-0 down in midweek with another headed goal.

Five minutes later, Garnacho made it two. Wilfried Gnonto was caught on the ball in midfield by Fred and, after a quick exchange of passes among the Brazilian, Garnacho and Wout Weghorst, the Dutchman played in the scorer.

Having squandered good chances in midweek, Garnacho burst ahead of Robin Koch before shooting past Meslier. The Argentinian has more goal involvements (two goals and two assists) off the bench than any other player in the Premier League.

United captain Harry Maguire, who started in central defence with Shaw, admitted that revenge was on the team’s mind.

He said: “We know, coming to Elland Road, it’s going to be a tough one. Credit to the lads that we stuck with it, showed spirit, got a clean sheet... We knew today was about revenge and we got it.”

De Gea, who made his 400th league appearance for United, added: “We deserved to win at home but today we did.

“Great game, we knew if we could keep a clean sheet we would win the game so we did it. We fought until the end like a team.

“Harry... has not been playing as much as he can. He played today and he played fantastic so that means that the team is playing strong.”

Ten Hag said Marcus Rashford is one of the best strikers in Europe.

“He’s definitely one of them (best strikers in Europe),” Ten Hag told reporters. “From the first moment, I was really excited to work with him. I thought I could get more out of him and he has so many skills.

“He has such high potential and I think there can be even more. He can score more goals because he can score with his right, with his left and with his head.”

Rashford’s haul this season is only one fewer than his best goalscoring campaign in 2019-20, with 15 Premier League games remaining.

Ten Hag revelled in the atmosphere inside Leeds’s Elland Road stadium but was not totally satisfied with his team’s performance.

“I didn’t feel the hostility. I think it was a great atmosphere. Great ambience,” Ten Hag added. “It has to be in a rivalry. It has to be like this and we really enjoyed it.

“I am always critical. We have to play football early on in the game, be more calm. But if you’re not that good in possession, you have to have good defensive organisation and win your battles,” the Dutchman said.

“Until you have the first goal you have to keep doing that, and I think from that moment on there was more composure and the quality on the ball was better.”

Next up for United is a mouth-watering Europa League round-of-32 clash with La Liga leaders Barcelona at the Nou Camp on Thursday.

Leeds are now winless in nine Premier League matches, their longest run without a victory in the competition since 10 games 1997.

“I am really proud of the group,” Leeds caretaker coach Michael Skubala said. “We haven’t got anything out of the game, but we did a good performance.

“I think top players at the top level can change games and that’s one moment of class from Rashford.”