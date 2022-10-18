A long way to go, says not-so-optimist Potter

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has overseen a turnaround in results, with five consecutive wins in all competitions putting them back on track in both the English Premier League and Champions League.

LONDON – Despite a good start to his Chelsea managerial career, the unheralded Graham Potter has insisted that it is still “a long way to go” as he prepares his team to take on Brentford in the English Premier League on Wednesday.

The Blues looked to have blown their title chances with two defeats in their opening five league games under former boss Thomas Tuchel. But Potter, who replaced the German as manager in September, has masterminded a turnaround in results, with five consecutive wins in all competitions putting them back on track in both the Premier League and Champions League.

“Well, naturally I’m not the most optimistic, that’s a bit of insight into me,” he said on Tuesday when asked if he has what it takes to bring success to Chelsea.

“It’s gone fantastically well in terms of results but more than that, the way the group has responded and the way we feel is really positive. It’s only six weeks so we’ve got a long way to go.”

Chelsea have a game in hand on the top three of Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, and victory at Brentford would close the gap to City to just a point. But their fans will probably be reminded of how the Bees tore their team apart in a 4-1 victory at Stamford Bridge in April.

However, the Blues did win both games at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League and the League Cup last season – keeping a clean sheet on both occasions.

“That’s the beauty of football, you can never predict,” said Potter.

“Thomas (Frank) has done a fantastic job and use the quality of their players well. I’m always impressed with the job they do.

“They attack with clarity and defend with aggression. They are really well motivated and are a tough team to play against.”

He remains without the services of the injured N’Golo Kante, Wesley Fofana and Reece James.

The Chelsea boss is also wary of the in-form Ivan Toney, calling him a “dangerous” player after the Brentford striker scored eight goals in 10 league matches this season. He netted both goals in the 2-0 victory over Potter’s former club Brighton & Hove Albion the last time out and earned special praise from his manager.

“He’s getting closer and closer (to being alongside world-class strikers). His link-up play is so good, he can read the game very well,” said Frank.

Brentford duo Thomas Strakosha and Aaron Hickey are both out, while Christian Norgaard is unlikely to be fit. - AFP, REUTERS