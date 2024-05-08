Mbappe's best not enough to save PSG from getting the boot

Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Paris St Germain v Borussia Dortmund - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - May 7, 2024 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe shouldered the blame for their 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday which saw them exit the Champions League semi-finals 2-0 on aggregate.

Mbappe, who is set to leave PSG in the summer with Real Madrid a likely destination, missed two good chances in the second leg at the Parc des Princes.

"I tried to help my team as best as I could but I didn't do enough," Mbappe said.

"I'm the guy who should score goals and be decisive. When things are good, I take all the limelight and when they are not, you have to take the shadow.

"That's not a problem. The first one who should have scored tonight was me. That's life and we have to move on, me and the team."

PSG enjoyed the lion's share of possession and took four times as many shots as their opponents did, hitting the woodwork four times.

"In decisive Champions League matches, when you're not effective in both boxes, it's difficult to get through to the next round," Mbappe said. "Even more so when we're talking about a final.

"We're certainly disappointed, but as I said, it's not all doom and gloom. We need to build on that and keep working, because I'm sure we'll get there."

PSG have already wrapped up the Ligue 1 title and still have the French Cup to play for with Olympique Lyonnais their opponents in the final on May 25. – REUTERS