Merlion Cup final between M'sia and HK ends in bench-clearing chaos at Jalan Besar Stadium

Tempers flared.

The Merlion Cup final between the Malaysia and Hong Kong Under-22 teams ended in bench-clearing chaos at Jalan Besar Stadium on Sunday (March 26).

Stomper Wei Sien shared a video of the incident, which shows players running onto the pitch as others tried to calm things down.

A Mediacorp video indicates that the fracas started after a Malaysian player (in yellow) fouled a Hong Kong player (in red) near the end of the match.

Several players can be seen shoving each other before officials and other players stepped in to de-escalate the situation.

A Malaysian player and then one from Hong Kong were later shown the red card and sent off seconds before the final whistle.

The Malaysian team won the Merlion Cup by beating Hong Kong 2-1 in the match.

Singapore came in last in the four-team tournament after losing to Hong Kong on Friday and Cambodia on Sunday.