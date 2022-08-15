Most of initial technical issues with EPL broadcast ironed out: StarHub

Football fans watching a live screening of an English Premier League match between Fulham and Liverpool at Our Tampines Hub on Aug 6, 2022.

The second weekend of the Premier League saw relatively smoother viewing experiences for majority of subscribers.

A handful of customers took to the comments section on StarHub's Facebook page to complain about their problems, unlike during the first weekend when thousands bombarded social media to air their grievances.

Frustrated subscribers had complained of issues such as broadcast lags, low quality pictures and audio, sudden freezes on their screens and issues with logging in or linking their subscription to their devices.

In a media statement issued on Monday (Aug 15), local telco StarHub confirmed the over-the-top (OTT) streaming quality has "steadily shown improvement" and that most of the initial technical issues have been "ironed out".

The statement added: "We are also heartened that our IPTV (Internet protocol TV) service has remained robust throughout.

"This has been a humbling learning experience for us, and we are grateful for the patience and understanding from our customers, who have graciously given us the time to augment and improve our product.

"Our goal has always been to bring Premier League to Singaporeans with an immersive, feature-rich, and multi-platform OTT service, for the first time in Singapore or anywhere else in the world."

StarHub, which has also posted information about optimal set-ups and trouble-shooting tips on its website, added that its "customers' satisfaction is paramount" and it will continue to work with any customers that "face issues, listen to their valuable feedback, learn and work relentlessly" to deliver a smooth EPL streaming experience.

Still, some customers reported similar issues over the past weekend.

Facebook user Marcus Lim said there were screen lags and freezes despite logging in and out multiple times during Arsenal's win over Leicester City on Saturday.

He later also posted a nine-second video of the broadcast malfunction on his TV screen during Brentford's win over Manchester United.

He wrote: "Every week must blood boil and suffer... Jialat lah Starhub... How long you want to do this to us?"

"What more else to say, a high price to pay for pirated quality."

Referencing the error message that kept popping up, another customer David Hood wrote: "Oh look.....N2009 404. Quick Starhub, send me a message telling me that I should update (up to date already) and restart (restart to miss lots of football and then it just happens again anyway). Sort this NOW."