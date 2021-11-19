Villa not a stepping stone to Liverpool, says Gerrard

Steven Gerrard insists that the Aston Villa job is not a stepping stone to Liverpool.

Steven Gerrard has slammed claims he will use the Aston Villa job as a stepping stone towards eventually taking charge of his former club Liverpool.

The 41-year-old was hired as Villa boss last week after agreeing to leave Scottish champions Rangers.

English Premier League strugglers Villa host Brighton & Hove Albion in Gerrard's first match tomorrow and his emotional reunion with Liverpool comes at Anfield on Dec 11.

The Reds legend has never hidden his ambition to manage the club he captained to Champions League glory in 2005 and FA Cup success a year later.

But Gerrard is adamant his move to Villa Park after 31/2 years in Glasgow was not motivated by taking another step closer to his Liverpool dream.

"It's very unfair to describe this as a stepping stone, you will never hear me say that," he told reporters at his first Villa press conference yesterday.

"I'm all-in and I will give this job all it needs to be successful.

"The opportunity to be back in the Premier League and the opportunity to be back close to my family are the two reasons this was right for me.

"I am 100 per cent committed and so are my staff. There is nothing wrong with having dreams and aspirations."

While Gerrard was keen to distance himself from Anfield for now, he remains in contact with Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp after working with the Reds' youth teams before taking his first managerial job at Rangers.

"Liverpool have a world-class coach in Juergen Klopp. If he was to sign a life-time deal right now, I would be very happy for him and them," Gerrard said.

"I've been in touch with Juergen since day one. We live in the same area and I bump into him when he's walking his dogs.

"He sent me a message saying he was looking forward to a big hug on the side on December 11 and it's something for me to look forward to as well."

Among Gerrard's rules at Villa was a ban on tomato ketchup. "It was banned before I had seen it!" he said.