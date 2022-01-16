 Wolves' Traore wraps up home win over Southampton, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Wolves' Traore wraps up home win over Southampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore (left) scores their third goal against Southampton, on Jan 15, 2022.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jan 16, 2022 07:51 am

WOLVERHAMPTON (REUTERS) - Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Adama Traore scored his first Premier League goal this season to round off a 3-1 home win over Southampton on Saturday (Jan 15).

Mexico international Raul Jimenez scored the opener with a coolly taken spot kick in the 37th minute, sending goalkeeper Fraser Forster the wrong way after Wolves were awarded a penalty for a foul on Rayan Ait-Nouri by Jan Bednarek.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 59th when captain Conor Coady scored his first league goal at Molineux, nodding home a rebound after Max Kilman's header bounced off the post.

Southampton pulled one back in the 84th minute when James Ward-Prowse fired the ball into the top corner with a sensational free-kick.

But Traore wrapped up the match for Wolves in the 91st, beating his marker for pace before placing a fine finish across the keeper as his eighth-placed side moved to 31 points.

eplFOOTBALL MATCHES