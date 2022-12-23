ActiveSG rates to remain unchanged after GST hike in Jan 2023

ActiveSG operates over 100 sports facilities island wide, including 18 swimming complexes and various indoor and outdoor arenas.

Those looking to exercise at public sports facilities in 2023 will not have to pay more despite the upcoming Goods & Services Tax (GST) hike that starts from Jan 1.

ActiveSG, which is run by national agency Sport Singapore, on Friday emailed its members to inform them that there will be no change to all hiring and programming rates.

ActiveSG operates over 100 sports facilities island wide, including 16 gyms, 18 swimming complexes and various indoor and outdoor arenas.

Classes, ranging from yoga to kickboxing, are also held at its facilities daily.

According to its website, a monthly gym pass costs $15 (non-peak) or $30 (peak). Six-month and yearly passes are available too. A single entry costs $2.50.

A monthly swimming pass for adults is $10 while a single entry costs $1-$2.

Rates for their facilities are also dependent on location, timing of the booking and whether the user is a Singapore citizen/Permanent Resident or not.

Badminton courts range from $3.50 to $9.70 an hour, while basketball courts range from $$11.60 to $39 per hour.

Their programmes are usually sold in packages and prices are dependent on peak/non-peak, the type of class and the venue. A basic kickboxing programme with 12 sessions of kickboxing at Hougang costs $70, while a 12-session yoga package at Choa Chu Kang costs $91.

The Ministry of Finance had announced in Budget 2022 that the GST rate will be increased from 7 per cent to 8 percent from Jan 1. It will go up to 9 per cent from Jan 1, 2024.

In November, FairPrice said it will offer a 1 per cent discount for 500 commonly bought items for the first half of 2023 in all its physical stores as well as on its online platform.

On Thursday, Changi Airport Group announced that those shopping in the airport’s public areas in 2023 will not have to pay GST, but shoppers will have to register for the Changi Rewards membership programme, which is free to join, for GST on their purchases to be absorbed by the retailers.