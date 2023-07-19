After a bronze in her SEA Games debut, silat athlete Nur Tuhfah eyes the big prize

Training for the SEA Games was no cakewalk for silat athlete Nur Tuhfah Izzah Roslan.

The 19-year-old Games debutante had to go through an intense in-camp routine consisting of kicking techniques, cardio, running and weight training across three sessions a day.

If that wasn’t enough, the two-week period also coincided with fasting month.

So when her hard work culminated in a bronze medal in the women’s tanding below 45kg category in Cambodia, it felt like sweet victory.

In-camp training meant living and breathing silat at the OCBC Arena.

“Basically, we eat, sleep and train there. We stayed in the dorms above the training grounds," Tuhfah, a third-year student at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, told TNP.

Behind her bronze medal achievement was an army of supporters, including mental coaches who helped her prepare psychologically for the competition.

“I'm really grateful for the support system I had. They (the mental coaches) would ask us about how we were doing mentally and advised us on how to prepare for the competition,” she explained.

Singapore’s silat contingent finished with a credible 10-medal haul in Cambodia (two golds, three silvers, five bronzes).

Tuhfah learnt throughout her preparations that mental strength was just as important as physical prowess.

“I think what makes (the Singapore Silat Federation) successful is that the coaches ensure we athletes are disciplined, well-mannered and focused at all times. They are always reminding us of the goal ahead.”

Silat has been a "family tradition" for Nur Tuhfah Izzah Roslan, who has five siblings that have all taken up the sport.

Silat has been a part of Tuhfah’s life – and household – from a very young age.

“I have five siblings, everyone joined silat. It’s practically a family tradition,” said Tuhfah, who said the sport piqued her interest ever since kindergarten. She began training for the sport when she turned 12.

With a bronze medal in her first SEA Games outing, Tuhfah is aiming for bigger things.

“I’m aiming for a gold medal next time, in the next major competition.

"Some of my rivals are people I looked up to when I was younger. So it feels good to know that I’ve reached the level where I can compete against them.”