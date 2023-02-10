Former national athletes Ronald Susilo and Lenny Lim start fundraising campaign for tchoukball

As former national athletes, Ronald Susilo (badminton) and Lenny Lim (bowling) are well aware of the importance of financial support in the pursuit of sporting excellence.

So when Lim read that the national women’s tchoukball team were ranked world No. 1 but were mainly self-funded, he promptly roped in his friend Susilo to raise $150,000 for the Tchoukball Association of Singapore ahead of a busy year for the sport.

The men’s and women’s teams will compete at the world championships in Prague in August, while the youth teams will go to Chinese Taipei for the Asia Pacific Youth Beach Tchoukball Championship in the same month.

The Republic is also hosting the World Youth Tchoukball Championship and Southeast Asia Tchoukball Championships in July.

Susilo, 43, admitted he had not heard of tchoukball before and was unsure if he could make a difference.

The two-time Olympian said: “But as a sportsman myself, I know that all of us need support and help from others to survive and to reach our goals. Therefore, I agreed to lend my support in whatever way I could.

“Whether it is financial support, moral support or any other support, all athletes will need that to boost their motivation so that they can perform better in competitions.”

Lim, 39, said: “To me, this is a group of athletes and fellow Singaporeans bringing glory to our country. To not have enough support doesn’t seem right, that’s what resonated with me.

“I was a bowler and we had adequate support so I felt luckier than others, but I also needed to raise my own money sometimes.

“We all have ups and downs and hope that people can help us when we’re down. I’m now in a position to help so why not? It’s about paying it forward.”

Lim contacted Tchoukball Association of Singapore president Delane Lim, who provided a breakdown of $90,000 for the world championships, $20,000 for the Asia Pacific beach tchoukball competition and $40,000 of operating expenses for hosting two competitions.

Lim, who represented Singapore from 2001 to 2004, added: “I hope we can raise more than $150,000. I don’t know much about the sport, but I know all athletes work hard and sacrifice.

“They can reach world No. 1 while being self-funded so I hope with the raised money, they can go further and bring more glory for Singapore.”

The duo also met Delane, who was surprised to meet Susilo and was pleased to snap a photo with the 2005 Sportsman of the Year.

Thanking them, he said: “It is not about the amount. I am truly encouraged by the Team Singapore spirit, we’re not even an Olympic or SEA Games sport, but they’re willing to canvass and lobby for us.

“I am grateful and encouraged by their spirit of national pride, regardless of which sport they represent and their desire to keep our national flag flying.”

For more information or to donate to the campaign, click here: https://rayofhope.sg/campaign/sgsupportstchoukball